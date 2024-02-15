State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 160,760 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,760 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.