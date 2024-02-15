SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.84. SunPower shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,690,297 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.