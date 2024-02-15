Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.53. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 5,106,770 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

