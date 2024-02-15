Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 481,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

