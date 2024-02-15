Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

