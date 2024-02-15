Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 206,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 32.2 %

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.