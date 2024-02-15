Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1,296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,385 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 4.4% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $37,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

Synopsys stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.83. The company had a trading volume of 853,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,272. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $582.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.19 and a 200 day moving average of $495.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

