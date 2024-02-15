Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.65. 9,317,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,740,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $672.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

