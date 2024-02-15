Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

TTWO opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.