Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tanger by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SKT opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $28.77.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

