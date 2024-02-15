TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $409.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.76. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

