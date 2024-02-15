Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Tecnoglass Stock Down 6.8 %
Tecnoglass Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 965,316 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 490,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
