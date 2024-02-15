Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.