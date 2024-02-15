Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of TDC opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

