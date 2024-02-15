Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Ternium
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ternium Price Performance
TX stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 159,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Ternium
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.