Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ternium worth $38,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 79,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ternium by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ternium by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 159,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

