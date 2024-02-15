Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ternium worth $38,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 79,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ternium by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ternium by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ternium Price Performance
Ternium stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 159,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ternium
Ternium Profile
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.