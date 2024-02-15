Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

