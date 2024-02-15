The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 53.6% in January

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCV. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1,919.9% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 355,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 337,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,015 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

