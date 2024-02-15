The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $393.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $393.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.52.

HD opened at $358.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,238,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $65,872,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

