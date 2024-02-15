The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

