The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 27,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,581,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $73,498,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 448.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

