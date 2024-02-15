Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 254.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 98,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 242,811 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $4,244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

