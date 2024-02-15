TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
