Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 221,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TMP opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $695.98 million, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

