Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.62.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$79.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$93.09. The stock has a market cap of C$142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

