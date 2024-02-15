TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.81.

TPG opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,745.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after buying an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TPG by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

