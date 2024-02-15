TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $1,159.39 and last traded at $1,157.79, with a volume of 231248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,147.13.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,879 shares of company stock worth $131,335,870. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,041.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $940.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.