Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,953,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,281.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treasure Global Stock Down 45.5 %

TGL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,889,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503,472. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 615.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treasure Global will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Further Reading

