Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 411,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Trio Petroleum news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $87,159.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPET opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Trio Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

