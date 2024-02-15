Truist Financial Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $29.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

