Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells $29,028.00 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $29,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.