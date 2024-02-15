Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $11.91. Udemy shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 968,432 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Udemy Stock Down 22.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,259.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,259.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,921 shares of company stock worth $1,535,619. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Udemy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Udemy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Udemy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

