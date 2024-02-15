Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 million, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.