Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Upstart stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,751 shares of company stock worth $2,982,678. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

