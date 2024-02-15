Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $28.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

UPST stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,751 shares of company stock worth $2,982,678. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,332,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

