USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.17% of USCB Financial worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in USCB Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 10,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.