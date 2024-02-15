Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 411 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

