Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 674 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

