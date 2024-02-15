Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 863 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Graco by 117.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Graco by 274.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,024 shares of company stock worth $2,645,923 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

