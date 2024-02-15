Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 30,471 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

