Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,443 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

