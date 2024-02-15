Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.