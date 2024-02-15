Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ ROCK opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
