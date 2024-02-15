Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

