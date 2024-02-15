Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

