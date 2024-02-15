Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.68 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of WMS opened at $162.65 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

