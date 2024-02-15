Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -172.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

