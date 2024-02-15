Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

