Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $103.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

