Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,701,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

