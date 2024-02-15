Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of Beyond Meat worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $429.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

